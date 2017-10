× Expand UPROOTED Theatre / via Facebook

Uprooted Theatre continues its cabaret series this month as it welcomes Chicago stage talent Melody Betts. The soprano’s performance will be a musical program illustrating the sturggles, joys and triumphs of a young actress pursuing her dreams. Songs featured on the program will include show tunes from Wicked , Dreamgirls and more.

Uprooted presents Melody Betts at Next Act Theatre on Jan. 19. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. For ticket reservations, click here.