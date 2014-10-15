Mil-Wonky Too with UWM

It would stand to reason that a healthy theater community would need some sort of defined theatre culture completely with a cultural identity. Any good theatre culture needs its own voice. Alvaro Saar Rios continues to promote a local Milwaukee voice this month with Mil-Wonky Too! Alvaro Saar Rios’ returns to an idea he developed last year as a rather large group of theatre students collaborate on a program of material exploring the life of a contemporary college student in Milwaukee. This year’s program is evidently poured-in around the story of a small-town student coming to “big city x93 Milwaukee to go to school. Under the direction of Alvaro Saar Rios, the specifics of local culture should resonate quite well in what will hopefully be the first of many returns for Mil-Wonky.

Mil-Wonky Too! runs Oct. 15 - 19 at Kenilworth Studios on 1915 E. Kenilworth Pl. For ticket reservations, visit UWM online.