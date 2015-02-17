Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents ‘The Train Driver’

× Expand Photo by John Nienhuis

As part of its 40th anniversary season, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) presents the Midwest premiere of Athol Fugard’s The Train Driver , described by the playwright as the “most important play I have ever written. x93 About a man searching for the identities of a mother and child he accidentally killed with his train, the plot is described by Director C. Michael Wright as “a pretty complex character study that deals with an individual coming to terms with his own feelings of ignorance, prejudice, shame and guilt. It’s also quite a touching relationship play about two strangers, thrust together by fate, who learn a great deal in a very short time about ‘how the other half lives.’ x93 Featured are David Daniel and Michael A. Torrey, who Wright says were both complete strangers at the beginning of the rehearsal process. “I am incredibly fortunate to have actors that are so courageous and so generous, x93 Wright says. “They’re both willing to take big risks while remaining totally honest and rooted. x93

Both Wright and MCT have a long history with Fugard’s plays, this being the fifth produced production by the playwright at MCT. As for what draws Wright to Fugard’s works, “First and foremost, I love the issues he wrestles with, x93 he says. “Even though his plays are specific to his South African experience, the themes are universal. I’ve always been particularly attracted to stories about injustice and the struggles between the haves and the have-nots. For over 50 years, Athol has been incredibly fearless, not afraid to tackle extremely difficult topics head on, and the stories he chooses to tell have real impact and resonance. x93 He adds, “Frankly, I’ve wanted to direct The Train Driver ever since I first read it. I consider Fugard a true artist and a man of great integrity and compassion. x93

The Train Driver runs Feb. 25-March 15 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit tickets.broadwaytheatrecenter.com.

Theatre Happenings

■ Next Act Theatre presents The Brothers Size , the second play in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Brother/Sister Plays trilogy. In this drama, we follow brothers Ogun Size and Oshoosi through the trials and tribulations of their familial bond being challenged. The show features live African drums and runs one night only, Monday, Feb. 23, at 255 S. Water St. For tickets, call 414-278-0765 or visit nextact.org.

■ First Stage’s Company Manager Jeff Schaetzke describes their production of Big Nate: The Musical as “A fun, dynamic playground that is a video game, a pinball machine and a rock concert rolled into one. x93 The work is based on the popular comic strip and book series by Lincoln Peirce and runs Feb. 27-March 29 at 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit firststage.org.

■ As part of its New Play Initiative, Carthage College Theater presents the world premiere of Up the Hill by Keith Huff. The story follows Jack and Jill, congressional interns quickly caught up in political intrigue and blackmail. Show runs Feb. 27- March 7 at 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. For tickets, call 262-551-6661 or visit carthage.edu/theatre/box-office.

■ Racine Theatre Guild presents The Dixie Swim Club , a story about five Southern women and their crazy trips to a beach cottage every summer over the span of 33 years. Show runs Feb. 27-March 15 at 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or visit racinetheatre.org.