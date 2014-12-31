Milwaukee Premiere of Cole Porter Classic

× Expand Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Welcome to the S.S. American , an ocean liner on a transatlantic cruise with Reno Sweeney (Emma Stratton), Billy Crocker (Brian Krinsky), Hope Harcourt (Rachelle Rose Clark), Moonface Martin (Dennis Setteducati) and Erma (Mychal Phillips) onboard. The lot of them get caught up in a love triangle and elaborate disguises, blackmail, campy jokes, catchy songs like “I Get a Kick Out Of You, x93 huge tap dance numbers and hilarious shenanigans ensue. This 1934 Cole Porter classic comedy is considered one of the greatest musicals in theater history and the version being performed at the Marcus Centerâ€”Kathleen Marshall’s Tony Award-winning revivalâ€”is a feel-good show with sharp comedy and remarkable choreography.

Phillips, who plays a loud and brassy gangster’s moll, says, “I have so many favorite moments. We’ve done more than 50 shows so far and I still get a kick out of watching the other actors work from backstage. The jokes never get old to me. There is so much comedyâ€”you could watch it a hundred times and pick up on something new each time. x93

Anything Goes runs Jan. 6-11 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org or anythinggoesontour.com.

Theater Happenings

The eight-time award-winning musical Spring Awakening will be performed at the Greendale Community Theatre Jan. 8-17. This comedic tragedy is thought provoking, moving and addresses multiple aspects of sexuality. For tickets, call 414-817-7600, email greendalecommunitytheatre@gmail.com or visit greendaletheatre.org.

Marquette Theatre presents How I Became a Pirate Jan. 10-11 and Jan. 17-18 at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St. Based on the children’s book by Melinda Long and first premiered at First Stage, this story relays the exciting adventure of how pirate ship captain Braid Beard and his sand-digging recruit, Jeremy Jacob, inspire and teach each other the beauties of the world and of being human. For tickets, call 414-288-7504 or visit showclix.com/events/marquettetheatre.

Lake Country Playhouse presents The Dastardly Ficusâ€¦ and Other Comedic Tales of Woe and Misery by Emily Schwartz, a dark yet amusing two-act tale involving the recluse Derbyshire sisters and their attempts to drive each other mad in the confines of their antiquated home. Show runs Jan. 9-25 at 221 E. Capitol Drive in Hartland. For tickets, call 262-367-4697 or visit lakecountryplayhouse.net.

Boozy Bard Productions brings Shakespeare Raw: Much Ado About Nothing to Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.), where actors don’t know which character they’ll play until the night of the show. Join the fun on Jan. 5, 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or $5 if you’re in “wedding wear. x93 For more information, visit facebook.com/boozybard.