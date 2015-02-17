Milwaukee Public Theatre to Render Stories from the Medicine Wheel

× Expand Courtesy of Milwaukee Public Theatre Jasmin Bravo, Jahmes Finlayson and Julio Bravo in rehearsal.

Milwaukee Public Theatre continues in its ongoing program of producing theatre for all people with a stage adaptation of traditional aboriginal stories from the last cultures to inhabit this area of the continent.

Directed by Ron Scot Fry (of Optimist Theatre) Stories from the Medicine Wheel tells traditional tales from the Potowatomi, Oneida, Ojibwa, Menominee, and Ho-Chunk Nations. It’s honestly kind of upsetting to me that such a large group of names would feel so homogenous to me. These were all once very distinct nations, each with its own distinct culture and cultural values. It’s nice to know some of the perspectives and some of the stories survive and that there’s still a desire to bring them to the stage.

The project is bringing-in some pretty impressive talent nationally. The show will feature puppet design by Heather Henson (yes, that Henson) and Mark Ruffin of Ibex Puppetry. It will also feature the work of Grammy Award-winning Ty Defoe. originally from the Oneida and Ojibwe tribes of northern Wisconsin, Defoe assisted in developing the script for the show to ensure that it is true to the cultural traditions it is looking to render. Defoe will also be present for one week as movement, dance and movement coach for the production.

Stories from the Medicine Wheel will tour to select schools and other venues in Milwaukee and beyond beginning in late March. For more information, visit milwaukeepublictheatre.org.