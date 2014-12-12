Milwaukee Rep Artisan Craft Fair

× Expand The InterContinental Hotel

The Milwaukee Rep continues a longstanding tradition with A Christmas Carol at the Pabst. This coming weekend the Rep continues a popular holiday tradition of an entirely different kind with the Rep Holiday Artisan Craft Fair. The Rep is a huge operation and there are quite a lot of people involved in productions that aren’t onstage. The craft fair features artistic works by Rep staff. It’s been growing in popularity over the course of the past four years. This year’s fair includes illustrations by Lead Scenic Artist Shannon Mann, handmade hats by tailor Joef Ouwens and much more.

2014’s Rep Holiday Artisan Craft Fair takes place on Sunday, Dec. 14 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. in Gallerie M of the InterContinental Hotel on 139 E. Kilbourn Avenue. For more detailed information, click here.