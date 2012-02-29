Milwaukee Rep Finds Humor 'In the Next Room'

The <strong>Milwaukee Rep</strong> closes its Stiemke Studio season with a production of a historical comedy by popular contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl, <em>In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)</em>.<br /><br />Set in a wealthy Victorian home, the play explores changes in upper-class culture at the dawn of a new age. Two women who are sexually frustrated with their husbands engage in sexual encounters with an awkward-looking Victorian vibrator. Thus awakened, one of the women looks to have the same kind of satisfaction with her husband that she experienced with the rather large and ponderous machine. <em>In the Next Room</em> covers a part of history largely ignored; its shrewd novelty has made it a hit.<br /><br />The comedy met with favorable reviews when it opened in New York after debuting in Berkeley, Calif., in '09. It makes it to the stage of the Stiemke Studio in a joint production between the Rep and the Actors Theatre of Louisville. This is the latest in a series of joint productions with the Actor's Theatrelast season saw the production of <em>Ma Rainey's Black Bottom</em>.<em> </em>Directing the play is Milwaukee Rep Resident actress Laura Gordon, who has shown solid directorial instincts in previous productions.<br /><br />The Milwaukee Rep's <em>In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play) </em>runs March 7-April 22 at the Stiemke Studio. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.<br /><br /><strong>Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /> <ul> <li>This week, <strong>In Tandem Theatre </strong>produces an adaptation of Chaim Potok's classic novel about two Jewish boys growing up in 1940s Brooklyn. <em>The Chosen<strong> </strong></em>runs March 2-25 at the Tenth Street Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-271-1371.</li> </ul> <ul> <li>Also this week,<strong> UWM Theatre </strong>launches a two-weekend run of Stephen Sondheim's <em>Into the Woods</em>.<em> </em>The delightfully mutated retelling of classic fairy tales is brought to the stage of Kenilworth Studio 508 March 2-11. For ticket reservations, call 414-229-4308.</li> </ul>