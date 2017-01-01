Milwaukee Rep, Free Shakespeare, Goats, Monkeys and Things

×

The Milwaukee Rep has announced its new Artistic Director Mark Clements. Here’s video of him talking in a big leather chair:

A British citizen, Clements has worked extensively both in the U.K. and the US. He comes to Milwaukee having served as Artistic Director of the Derby Playhouse in England. He’d also served as Associate Director for the Royal Theatre in Northampton. He’s filling a role that’s been served by Joseph Hanreddy since the early ‘90’s. Though his arrival probably won’t be announced larger-than-life on billboards everywhere the way Edo DeWaart’s was with the Milwaukee Symphony earlier this season, Clements is the next new face in high-end performing arts in Milwaukee. All eyes will be on Clements when the Milwaukee Rep announces the 2010-2011 season on the other side of winter.

Free Shakespeare: Goats and Monkeys and Hamlet and Things

Milwaukee Shakespeare’s new identity Goats & Monkeys has announced that it will be presenting a staged reading of Hamlet. The show runs October 22nd – 24th at the Live Artists Studio on 228 South First Street. Directed by Stephen Fried, the reading stars Nicholas Harazin as Rosencrantz and T. Stacy Hicks as Guildenstern in a cast also featuring Brian J. Gill, Laura Gray, Matt Daniels Laura Gordon, Jonathan Smoots, Norman Moses, Peter Silbert, Wayne T. Car, Emmitt Morgans and Tim Linn.

The show is free.

Audiences are limited to 99 people per performance.

Reservations are strongly recommended.

They can be made by emailing a request to:

reservations@goatsandmonkeys.org