Milwaukee’s Neil Haven returns with a World Premiere

It’s not every day that Milwaukee theater audiences have an opportunity to see a world premiere by a local playwright. Neil Haven, a young, perceptive writer who hails originally from Whitewater, tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back . It continues at In Tandem Theatre through March 22.

The two-hour play takes its title from the words of a lonely young woman, who is lamenting the recent death of her best girlfriend. It is late at night. Sky, holding a wine bottle, calls out to the heavens, “Come back! Come Back! Come back! x93 She realizes the futility of her words even as she speaks them, but she cannot stop herself.

The women, both single and in their 30s, had become close over many years. When (the now-deceased) Erin lost the use of both legs during a horrific paragliding accident some years ago, Sky stepped up to take care of her. Sky often slept in an extra bedroom at Erin’s house and spent her days dressing, grooming, bathing and cooking for her friend. As inseparable companions, Erin became Sky’s confidant, protector, champion and soul mate. Although the script makes it clear that the women were never sexual partners, they had a true commitment to each other.

Sitting in a lawyer’s office after Erin’s funeral, Sky discovers she has been named in Erin’s will. Quite a bit of money will come her way—if Sky agrees to complete an “assignment. x93 It sounds to Sky like a creepy joke: She is supposed to drive her friend’s ashes around the country—on a pre-determined route—in order to find the best final resting place. Knowing that Sky will probably reject this mission, Erin inserted a sneaky (and very funny) alternative for the money that is intended for Sky. After loudly protesting the seeming lunacy of this trip, Sky agrees to accept Erin’s wishes.

Before setting off, she confides her uncertainty about this endeavor to Mel, an elementary school teacher who wears Rastafarian dreadlocks and a red flannel shirt. Mel was among Erin’s closest friends. While on her quest, Sky makes a particularly poignant phone call to Mel. She asks him whether all of her “crazy x93 behavior means she is going nuts. As examples, she mentions sudden bouts of weeping when a certain song plays on the radio, fits of occasional anger and times when she is paralyzed by grief. “This is all perfectly normal, x93 Mel assures her, mentioning his own feelings when a beloved person in his life died. When Sky asks if she will ever get over her friend’s death, Mel tells her no. “But you learn to get used to it, x93 he says.

None of this may sound very funny, but there is far more humor in Come Back than one would expect. Haven uses his twisted sense of reality to create some incredibly funny bits. For instance, many of the “stops x93 Sky must make involve a variety of crematoria. They range from the mildly humorous to the outlandish (such as shooting a loved one’s ashes into space). It’s amazing where one’s ashes can end up, whether packed inside hunting bullets or captured in a bottle and sent out to sea.

Haven’s message is capably interpreted by a talented cast under the fine direction of Jane Flieller. As Sky, Sara Zientek pulls herself back from her darkness in order to “keep an open mind x93 about all the places Erin insisted that she visit. She also demonstrates a tender side as she cares for Erin’s pet parrot, which accompanies her on the trip. T. Stacy Hicks does a wonderful turn as the wise, nurturing Mel. As the “reincarnated x93 Erin, Tiffany Vance is the supremely calm Earth mother who faces her terminal diagnosis with tremendous grace. The easy, casual conversation between Erin and Sky give the audience a glimpse of what their life must have been like. Carrie Hitchcock is superb in the role of Erin’s unlikable mother. Her character is unable to grasp how her nagging, judgmental ways have fractured the connection between her and her adult daughter. Karen Estrada is cast in several small parts that sharpen the dialogue and interactions between other characters, and the cast is rounded out by Tim Higgins, who also assumes several characters.

Through the laugher and the sadness, playwright Neil Haven makes a case for how legally defined roles in society do not necessarily represent the true connections between people. Friends may not have the status of parents or spouses when a loved one dies, but their closeness can be just as strong—if not stronger—than the traditionally identified next-of-kin.

Through March 22 at Tenth Street Theatre, 628 N. 10th St. For tickets call 414-271-1371 or visit click on intandemtheatre.org.