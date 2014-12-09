Milwaukee’s Newest Theater Company

× Expand Photo by Sara Bill

Founded this past August by Robby and Mara McGhee and Alex Scheurell, All In Productions was created with the goal of taking risks through educating audiences and challenging artists. Of the company’s first production, The Last Five Years , Robby says Jason Robert Brown’s brilliant composition made him realize he never wanted to leave the performing arts. “It’s the only musical I will never skip on my iPod—every single song tells a beautiful story, x93 Robby says. He adds that the characters of this two-person love story told in a song cycle are “relatable, funny and unbelievably honest, x93 and that “It’s a type of show that brings people together…ironically. x93

The leads will be played by Amanda Carson and Michael David Stoddard; the Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 matinees will feature their understudies, Amber Smith and Tim Backes. “Our understudies for this show are two well-known Milwaukee artists. It would just be rude not to allow these two to tell this incredible story as well, x93 Robby explains.

All In Productions’ The Last Five Years runs at Next Act Theatre (255 S. Water St.) Dec. 18-27. General admission is $20, or if you’d like to see both casts, mention “two-show x93 to receive a 25% discount. For tickets, call 414-278-0765 or visit nextact.org.

Theater Happening

It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre , performed by professional voice actors using just their voices and a sound effects table, is an uplifting story about George Bailey, Clarence Oddbody and the citizens of Bedford Falls. This Off Broadway at the Marcus Center show runs Dec. 18-21 at Wilson Theater in Vogel Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.