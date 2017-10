× Expand Thinkstock

The story of four young lovers becomes the story of four really young lovers as Milwaukee Youth Theatre present A Midsummer Night’s Dream next month. Staged just in time for the days leading-in to Valentine’s Day, the youth theatre company will be performing the show Feb. 12 and 13 at Ivory Hall in the Lincoln Center of the Arts on 820 E. Knapp St. The show is being adapted and directed by Brandon Herr. For times and ticket reservations, click here.