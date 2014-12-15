Through A Mirror Ball into 2015 and More: A Couple of theatre-based options for New Years

As always, there are a lot of options out there for New Year’s Eve. One of the more stylish theatre-related options just might be Alchemist Theatre’s Studio 54-style 1970’s retro New years Eve Party. They’re inviting people to step into the new year by going back a few decades with classic disco, dance cage, go-go dancers and all the glitz and glam one might hope for. It doubles as a promotion for the upcoming New York Stories Trilogy which will make it to the stage of the Alchemist Theatre over the course of 2015. For more information, visit The Alchemist Online.

ComedySportz also had a New Year’ celebration this year with shows at 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.--each show concluding with a New Years Countdown. (That’s a “mock x93 countdown at 9:45, which I guess would be New Year’s in what . . . London maybe?...and an actual countdown at midnight.) For more information, visit ComedySportz online.

For those interested in being closer to downtown, there’s also a show opening that night at the Off the Wall Theatre, but as that show runs for several performances beyond New Years, I’ll mention it in more detail tomorrow.