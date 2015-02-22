MKE Carries in March

×

It’s an intriguing concept. A number of Milwaukeans were recently asked what they were carrying. Playwright Fly Steffens fused their stories and the stories of what they were carrying into a script that makes its debut with Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee next month.

MKE Carries is more than just an interesting biography of a small portion of the city. It’s also an intricately-woven story involving 5 different stories playing out simultaneously. There’s an African-American dockworker. There’s a painter living in Riverwest. There’s nurse. A mexican immigrant. a homeless woman. All their stories happen simultaneously. The stories cycle through once every hour from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on evenings of the performance. People can pop in and out of different storylines over the course of the event.

Of course, there’s more to it than that. According to the promo copy:

“Event goers are encouraged to participate in the story through interactive installments in the performance space or to become involved directly by pre-purchasing Item tickets ($20), which place items integral to the story in their hands and allows them to stay for the entirety of the evening.