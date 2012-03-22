Morning Star Stages 19th Century Theatre drama

×

In the mid-to-late 1800’s writer George MacDonald would put on plays for the poor with his wife and family of 11 children. There were more than a few distinguished guests who made their way to the occasional showLewis Carroll and Mark Twain among them. One of MacDonald’s daughters had remarkable talent as an actress. At the time, actresses were seen as being . . . less than virtuous. . . and s George MacDonals was fine with her acting for him so long as her aspirations on the stage didn’t go beyond the family. She of course, wanted more.

Her life is the subject of a play by Ron Reed which is being staged locally by Morning Star Productions.

Ron Reed’s A Bright, Particular Star runs March 23rd – 31st at Eastbrook Church on 5353 North Green Bay Avenue. For ticket reservations, call 414-228-5220 extension 385.