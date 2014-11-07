Movie Musicals at Sunset

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove continues its popular Musical Mainstage series this month with a tribute to movie musicals. This is the classic end of movies musicals from the 20th century including Old Devil Moon, the Trolley Song, Lullaby of Broadway, and Singin’ in the Rain.

It’s kind of an impressive group they’ve got assembled for this show including people who have done professional work in and around Milwaukee. Karen Estrada, Marty McNamee and Adam Estes are joined by a number of others in a program that should be an enjoyable jaunt out to Elm Grove.

Musical Mainstage: Movie Musicals will be performed on Nov. 10 - 11 at the Sunset Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Rd. For more information, visit Sunset online.