Much Ado About Nothing With Boozy Bard

Boozy Bard Productions opens the new year with a fun and informal staging of Shakespeare’s romance Much Ado About Nothing at the Best Place Tavern in the Historic Pabst Brewery. Beatrice, Benedict and beer? You bet.

All the actors read the script, but they have no idea who they are playing until the last possible minute. Then things get weird. The idea is to get festive, so anyone showing up in wedding apparel gets half off the $10 cover price. If you can convince the door person that you are coming dressed in something you would wear to a wedding, you’re only paying $5 at the door.

Boozy Bard’s staging of Much Ado About Nothing runs Jan. 5 - 7. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. at the Best Place on 901 W. Juneau Ave. For more information, visit the show’s Facebook page.