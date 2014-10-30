Murder Ballad: A New Musical at Tenth Street Theatre

This week finds a new musical appearing at the Tenth Street Theatre. Originally debuting last year in New York, Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash’s Murder Ballad is described as “a sexy, explosive, new rock musical, x93 that explores complications of love and compromise revolving around a love triangle. Rachel Zientek plays the central character of Sara—an Upper West Sider with a dark past.

Here’s a look at her promo profile for the show:

The local staging of Murder Ballad runs Oct. 30 - Nov. 2 at the Tenth Street Theatre. There’s a special cast for the Oct. 31 performance including Amber Smith and Laura McDonald. For more information, visit the show’s Brown Paper Tickets page.