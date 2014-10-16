Musical High School Horror with Theatre Unchained

Theatre Unchained’s Milwaukee premiere of Carrie: The Musical persistently shies away from subtlety in an adaptation of the beloved Stephen King novel about a telekinetic student. Anna Pfefferkorn is emotionally engaging in the title role. She’s a high school outcast with an overbearing mother. Liz Norton lays into the role of Carrie’s mother with admirable intensity and a haunting voice.

Norton and Pfefferkorn have an interesting mother-daughter chemistry onstage, but the drama between the students at Carrie’s school feels more compelling. Considering that most high school drama is weak and clichéd, this is quite an accomplishment. The cast does a particularly good job of bringing it to life and making it seem fresh even though it isn’t. Kendall Yorkey is vicious perfection with a wicked singing voice as a vengeful girl named Chris. Julia Luebke plays Sue, the compassionate opposite of Chris who is upset over harsh treatment of Carrie by the other girls. Promising newcomer Cyndi Przybylski and a host of others render an enjoyably detailed high school social environment for the action to inhabit.

Musical numbers lighten the emotional intensity. Whenever the heaviness of the drama gets too overwhelming there’s always a song to lift things up. This would be great if that’s what the music was intended to do. Lacking in poetry and true emotion, the musical end of the musical never really plays on the depth of emotion it aspires to. With an emotionality that feels genuine, the cast is powerful enough throughout the production to overcome the largely un-involving music.

The production of Carrie: The Musical runs at Theatre Unchained through Oct. 26 at 1024 S. Fifth St. For ticket reservations, call 414-391-7145 or visit theatreunchained.com.