Natalie Ryan Rogue Traveler Auditions

Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski are developing a sequel to last summer's Natalie Ryan and The Brain Thieves. There isn't much in the way of popcorn sic fi drama on local stages. The novelty of seeing that type of story play out live onstage as opposed to the multiplex was one of the big highlights of Milwaukee theatre last summer. It's just a really cool novelty.

This year's return to Natalie Ryan (kind of a cross between Doctor Who and Nancy Drew) runs August 16th -26th. Figueroa and Lewinski are looking to cast for the show in a couple of weeks. Open auditions will be held Monday, June 4th at the Alchemist Theatre on 2569 South Kinnickinnic Avenue from 7pm-9pm. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script. There is no need to prepare a monologue. Headshots are appreciated, but won't be necessary.

Rehearsals for the August show run "throughout July and early August," for the two weekend run of the show. For questions or additional info, contact Vince Figueroa at: vcoreproductions@gmail.com