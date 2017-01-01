New Deal For Christmas Comes Early

×

Somewhere in the midst of the flurry of holiday shows on local stages this month a touring production of Annie comes to town. Though Christmas (and FDR) figure quite prominently in the classic 1977 musical, the show isn’t exactly what people think of when they think of the holidays. And so, another alternative to traditional holiday fare arrives in town in the form of a huge –budget theatrical production at the Milwaukee Theatre.

The current touring production of the Broadway hit is directed by Martin Charmin, who brought the musical to Broadway 32 years ago. Born some twenty years after the original Broadway production opened, 12 year old Madison Kerth plays the title character in the tour. David Barton plays Daddy Warbucks.

The Milwaukee Theatre hosts Annie this coming Friday and Saturday, December 18th and 19th.