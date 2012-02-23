A New Play Reading With In Tandem

×

Staged reading have been flourishing of late. It’s a fun opportunity to get a taste of a script live and in person. In Tandem Theatre is hosting an opportunity to see a staged reading of a work in progress by UW-Oshkosh Resident Playwright Richard Kalinoski. Front Room is described like this in the press release: “Front Room is about Sandra, a middle-aged, theatre professor and director. Her elderly and widowed mother, Abby, is a hoarder. When a romantic relationship begins for Sandra, her patience with her mother is tested and her loyalties become divided.”

Cool. The reading is being directed by Mark Ulrich . . . and really if you’re going to stage a reading of a script, that reading should probably be directed by Mark Ulrich. The cast includes Flora Coker, Ryan Schabach and Carrie Hitchcock.

The staged reading of Front Room takes place at 7:30 pm on Tuesday March 13th at the Tenth Street Theatre on 626 Nort Tenth Street. For more information, call 414-271-1371.