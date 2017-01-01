A New Theatre Company In Town In The New Year

Founded in California this past May, experimental theatre group Hinterlands will be emerging next year with a four show season that Runs from January to November 2010.

The group was co-founded by Marquette graduate Brian Moore, who began his professional career here with groups like Theatre X and Bialystock and Bloom. Since then, he's traveled quite a distance. He has returned to Milwaukee with a refreshingly diverse group of people including

U.S. born co-founder Richard Newman, who has worked all over the country as well as places as distant as Kosovo and Macedonia. The rest of the ensemble has a real international flavor to it:

Canadian Norah Sadava, has studied in Bali, Denmark and performed in Serbia.

Mumbai-born Indian Deepal Doshi, has evidently done quite a bit of work in Sweden.

American Meghan Frank has worked with an Afghani theatre group through her work with the Bond Street Theatre in New York.

The group comes to Milwaukee with a desire to actively partner with the community with a focus on personal interaction with the audience. As stated in their introductory press release, Hinterland' mission is “To create essential, immediate, and visceral performances which propel our audiences into a landscape of questions, possibilities, and unknowns.” Sounds ambitious. But idealistic language and an ensemble only go so far.

The first event on the ensemble's schedule sounds like an interesting introduction. At 8pm on January 9th, 2010 (in celebration of Isaac Newton's 367th birthday on the 4th) the group presents Isaac Newton is Our DJ at Moct Bar. The press release refers to the performance as, “One part sensual science experiment, one part rave, and a couple of slices of cake, all whipped into a boxing match that pits two scientists against each other in a battle over love, sex, and Newton's legacy.”

A website will be forthcoming as the group becomes established. The group can be reached at: TheHinterlandsMilwaukee@gmail.com