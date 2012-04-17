Next Act Pay What You Can Moved

×

A little over an hour ago, I got an announcement from Next Act Theatre's Matt Kemple. Evidently due to a scheduling conflict, the Pay What You Can night for One Time has been moved to April 24th at 7:30pm. Normally a Monday night thing, PWYC has been moved to Tuesday. The world premiere production of Richard Lyons Conlon's contemporary drama continues through April 29th at Next Act's space on 255 South Water Street.

Pay what you can tickets are available starting at 6:30 pm on the 24th in person at the box office.