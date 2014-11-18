Next Act’s ‘Heresy’ Cabaret

Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the government and they don’t know why. The acclaimed playwright’s work is a bit flat in this script. Of course a modern-day Jesus would be hated. Of course he would be disgusted with modern America. The script doesn’t tackle the premise with any sense of insight.

Director David Cecsarini uses an excellent cast to animate a less then excellent script. Drew Brhel is charmingly pompous as Pontius. Michael Pocaro has paternal magnetism as Joseph. Doug Jarecki and Brian Myers have a stylish sense of comedy about them as modern-day analogs for St. Paul and Mark the Evangelist. Alexandra Bonesho is sharp, intellectual and sensual as a modern-day Mary Magdalene.

Following intermission, the program’s second half is well worth the price of the entire show. Jarecki and Myers’ The Crackdown Cabaret is set after the events of Heresy in the same darkly comic future U.S. Outside is violent marshal law, while inside a bombed-out burlesque variety show features a sophisticated, biting satire on modern society’s need to ignore the crises that threaten humanity. The endlessly charming Myers is on keyboard; Jarecki plays a seedy MC. Set during Christmas, The Crackdown Cabaret is likely to be one of the most uniquely satisfying holiday offerings in Milwaukee this season.