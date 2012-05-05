And now Braun and Gomez are hurt, too

Because it hasn't been painful enough to be a Brewers fan this week, but now Ryan Braun has a sore Achilles and Carlos Gomez left tonight's game, apparently with some sort of hamstring issue.

Braun left Wednesday's game after his heel started to bother him. The team had an off day yesterday and he's not playing today. If he's out for any extended amount of itme, the Brewers are going to struggle with offense.

And they're also going to struggle manning all positions. The Gamel injury wasn't supposed to be too trying on the team because they are carrying 5 MLB-ready outfielders on the roster. If Braun and/or Gomez or out, that certainly puts a strain on their ability to field a competent team. Morgan and Gomez have been platooned because they are both pretty poor against same-handed pitchers.

One of the options for replacing Gamel to move Corey Hart to first and replace him in RF with Norichika Aoki. That's highly unlikely with these two injuries.

My personal favorite option for replacing Gamel is to move Aramis Ramirez (who has ML experience playing there) to first. Bring up Taylor Green from the minors to play third.