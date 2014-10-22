Nunsense with Pius XI

You’ve seen Nunsense. Of course you’ve seen Nunsense. But have you seen... a high school production of Nunsense? The remarkably well-funded Pius XI theatre department will be staging a production of the popular musical comedy.

The clever bit about this particular production is the preparation. Being a Catholic school, the production was able to hook-up with actual nuns. Cast members visited a local convent to see the ins and outs of daily life. Also--there’s an actual nun in the production. Sister Jane Marie Bradish will play Sister Julie in the musical. Bradish is the academic programmer at Pius XI, where she has been working for nearly 25 years.

Pius XI’s production of Nunsense runs through Oct. 23 - 26 at the Father Robert V Carney Performing Arts Center. Ticket reservations are available here.