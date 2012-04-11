Old Time Radio At Cabot Theatre

×

Over the years, I have absolutely loved listening to WIsconsin Public Radio's Old Time Radio Drama. I remember some twenty years ago listening to Norman Gilliland host a regular Sunday evening of old time radio. Gilliland is still doing the show every Sunday night, but with public domain mp3's of old radio shows being pretty much universally available online, I don't listen to the show nearly as often as I used to.

This month, Gilliland hosts a performance of a couple of old radio scripts that will be broadcast live as a part of the statewide show.

The show opens with a script that originally aired on the CBS Radio series Suspense. The episode starred Gregory Peck and originally aired on March 21st of 1946. "The Lonely Road," tells the story of a husband and wife who are caught in a murder plot.

The second program on the evening is a script that originally was performed for Arch Oboloer's Plays on September 20th, 1945. It's a sci-fi story called "Rocket From Manhattan."

Directed by Timothy X. Troy, the program features the talents of Gilliland, Troy, Bill Finn, David Flores, Marcella Kearns, April Paul and a couple of Lawrence University students.

WPR'S OLD TIME RADIO DRAMA hits the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center' Cabot Theatre on Sunday April 22nd at 8pm. Tickets are $10. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800 or visit the Broadway Theatre Center online.