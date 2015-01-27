Originally a novel—adapted for the stage in 1963 and later made into the award-winning film— One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest has firmly established itself as an American classic. The story follows the lives of a group of patients in a psychiatric ward run by the strict and domineering Nurse Ratched. Their self-contained society is turned upside down by the arrival of a convict hoping to avoid his prison term by faking mental illness. The plot explores the themes of fear, freedom and friendship through a host of delightful and heart-wrenching characters. Sunset Playhouse’s production is a respectful and engaging rendition of this powerful story.

The play takes place inside a state Institute of Psychology and Sunset has transformed their stage to mimic the stark, sterile world of the asylum. Much of the play’s power comes from the monotonous, omnipresent routine that rules the inmates’ days and how this pattern crumbles when the wise-cracking convict McMurphy appears and starts stirring up trouble. Direction from Michael Pocaro successfully creates the impression of this clockwork world, where the threat of constant observation and curtailed freedom feels immediate and real. While McMurphy’s gambling and antics spark rancor in Nurse Ratched, the audience feels along with the patients as they learn to hope, inspired by their new bunkmate to act as men rather than rabbits.

The entire cast plays a host of believable and touching characters, with the denizens of the ward each delivering nuance and texture. Standouts include the charming rebellion of Bryan Madson as R. P. McMurphy, with whom you feel in safe hands as he leads the cast through the dark humor of the play. Phil Stepanski gives a touching performance as Billy Bibbit.

While McMurphy is the rebel who ignites the fire fueling the play, the whole ensemble burns with the heart and passion of this story, inviting their audience to do the same.

Through Feb. 8 at 800 Elm Grove Road. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com/tickets .