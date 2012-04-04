Packer Fans From Outer Space In June

×

It’s not like I haven’t heard of the musical Packer Fans From Outer Space. I have a great appreciation for the Packers. I grew-up pretty close to Green Bay. My wife is from there . . . but a show with a title like that just conjures up images of crude lawn ornaments painted green and gold, Green Bay Packer garden gnomes and that sort of thing . . . sort of the tacky end of NFL fandom . . . but the Frederick Heide and Lee Becker musical makes it to the Marcus Center this summer courtesy of a production that’s being directed by Jenny Wanasek. The cast includes a couple of people that I respect a great deal. So maybe this one is worth a look. The Skylight’s Bill Theisen plays the male lead. Bill Theissen. Okay, so I guess I can respect this production . . . Norman Moses is in it too. Throw-in talented local actresses Rhonda Rae Busch and Beth Mulkerron and this one looks good.

This is a really good cast. So I guess it’s time to ignore decorum. Breakout the cheese hats and get tackythis could be fun.

Packer Fans From Outer Space runs June 7th through July 22nd. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206.