Packy and Pooh

×

Each performance of the Radine Children’s Theatre is introduced by an elephant named Packy. (I believe that's an artist's rendering of the elephant in the logo aboe.) This Friday Packy welcomes Pooh, Piglet, Rabbit and company to the Racine Theatre Guild as The UW-Whitewater Theatre and Dance Dept. presents a children’s theatre production of Winnie The Pooh.

After each show, characters from the play sign autographs in the lobby. Sounds like a very complete theatre experience for kidsa really nice introduction to theatre for those kids not already familiar with spending time in the dark in front of a brightly-lit stage.

Packy and UW-Whitewater’s presentation of Winnie The Pooh runs November 6, 7 and 8 at the Racine Theatre Guild on 2519 Northwestern Avenue in Racine.