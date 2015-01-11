Panalure and Ex Fabula at Anodyne

Milwaukee-based Folky Bluesy Jazz pop group Panalure is putting out a new album. The music has a delicious melancholy about it. Some of the lyrics might not seem entirely out of place in goth rock or death metal, but Panalure’s stuff has a much more casual Sunday afternoon cleaning the house kind of a feel about it that feels a lot more comfortable than tenser flavors of musical darkness.

The group’s “sinister new album, x93 will be presented in concert at Anodyne on 224 W. Bruce Street near month’s end on Jan. 22. Why is this something I would mention in Curtains? They’ve invited stroytellers from Ex Fabula to fuse some spoken word narrative into the evening’s festivities. According to the official announcement, “The evening will feature songs and stories of love, lust, and murder. x93 Sounds fun.

Ex Fabula & Panalure perform on Jan. 22 at 8:00 p.m. at the Anodyne Coffee Roasters on 224 W. Bruce Street.