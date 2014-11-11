Papa and the Moon with UWM

My three year-old daughter has asked many things of me. Quite a lot of them involve Hello Kitty and going to the park at inappropriate times. I’m quite thankful that she has not, as of yet, requested that I get the moon for her. I anticipate that this is probably coming, though...maybe even tonight.

Children’s book author Eric Carle’s Papa, please get the moon for me was originally published back in the mid-1980s and though it is not quite as well-known as, say, The Very Hungry Caterpillar it remains very popular work.

This weekend the UWM Peck School of the Arts brings a work inspired by Carle’s book to the stage. Tina Binns’ Papa and the Moon has been created for a staged reading. A girl asks her busy father to get the moon for her. (Again...something I can relate to a great deal...but I will likely be too busy getting the moon for my daughter to attend myself).

Papa and the Moon will be performed at Kenilworth Square East on 1925 East Kenilworth Place. Admission is FREE. The show runs Nov. 13 - 15. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit UWM online.