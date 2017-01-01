A Part In The Complexity

×

This Thursday and Friday, Soulstice Theatre will be hosting auditions for its production of the early ‘90’s Michael Finn musical The Falsettos. It may not have the kind of cache given to its biggest contemporary Rent, but it has a kind of earthbound reality that goes beyond the peculiar idiosyncracy of the more critically acclaimed of the two. The story follows a man, his ex-wife, his son and his gay lover. Kind of an interesting dynamic . . . and fun for the kind of intimate space given to Soulstice Theatre at the Marion Center.

Auditions will be held November 19th and 20th at 6:30 pm. They’re looking for 3 men aged late 20’s to early 40’s and 3 women aged 30 to 40. Prospective cast members must bring a 1 -2 minute song that exhibits vocal range and acting ability.

The show runs February 11 – 27th of next year.

For more info contact: jeffreysoulstice@yahoo.com