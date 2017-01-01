×

The Sunset Playhouse recently announced an opportunity for local stage talent to become a part of Ray Jivoff%uFFFDs Hair. The Elm Grove Theatre Company will be launching a production of the pseudo-counter-cultural musical Hair guest-directed by the local musical theatre legend. The Director Education for the Skylgiht Opera Theatre, Jivoff is a seasoned professional who has appeared onstage numerous times over the years. This should be a really great opportunity for anyone.

Auditions will take place at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove on Monday, May 17 between 7:00pm-10:00pm and Tuesday, May 25, 2010 from 7:00pm-10:00pm. Rehearsals run June 7th %uFFFD July 15th. Rehearsals run June 7th- July 15th for a July 16th opening. The show closes August 8th. The Sunset is looking to cast some 23 people or more. Join the tribe in Elm Grove . . .

Any questions can be directed to Sunset Playhouse Artistic Director Mark Salentine via email at: msalentine@sunsetplayhouse.com