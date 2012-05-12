Patrick Schmitz's COMEDY KID

×

Summer is kind of a wild, unpredictable time in local theatre. It's that weird hazy zone between the end of one season and the beginning of the next. Established year-round venues like the Alchemist Theatre announce their summer shows well in advance, but all too often, smaller independent productions don't give much more than a few weeks' notice. I would like to point out that I'm not complaining about this. I love the wild energy about a summer. Occasional flashes of genuine experimentation hit the stage in summer. . . I'm really hoping for another Peter J. Woods show this year. While I'm waiting to hear about the possibility of that, just yesterday I got an announcement from Patrick Schmitz on his latest show . . . one that opens in only a little less than five weeks and runs for two evenings.

Promotional copy from The Comedy Kid reads a little like an '80's teen exploitation comedy. Here's the blurb from the announcement:

"A comedy play that follows the struggles of one kid fighting off the school bully, running away from home, getting mixed up with the Mafia, chasing after true love, and being hunted down by 2 detectives in order to follow his dream of being on stage with the help of his comedy coach. "

The show runs June 15th and 16th at Comedy Sportz. Both shows are at 7pm. Tickets are $10 and only sold at the door.