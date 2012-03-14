'Patsy Cline' Takes the Stage at Milwaukee Rep

<p> Country music legend Patsy Cline developed new range and depth for female vocals in one of the nation's most popular music genres. Her interesting life story, about a woman who achieved great critical and commercial success in the mid-20th century, is the type that works well in a stage revue. As one would expect, <em>Always…Patsy Cline </em>has drawn large audiences since its debut in 1988.<br /><br />Cline's music is presented against the story of a chance meeting with a fan. Based on an actual event, the meeting takes place two years before Cline's untimely death at the age of 30 in a plane crash. In 1961, Mississippi native Louise Seger showed up early for a concert in Houston. The two met before the show and struck up a friendship. The musical finds its heart in that meeting.<br /><br />Written by Ted Swindley, the show makes it to the <strong>Milwaukee Rep's</strong> Stackner Cabaret this month. Rep Associate Artistic Director Sandy Ernst will direct. Taking on the role of the legendary singer will be Kelley Faulkner, a remarkable stage talent who local audiences will remember as Sally Bowles in last season's Rep production of <em>Cabaret</em>. Angela Iannone will play Seger.<br /><br />The Milwaukee Rep's staging of <em>Always…Patsy Cline </em>runs March 16-May 6 at the Stackner Cabaret. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.<strong><br /><br />Theater Happenings<br /><br /></strong></p> <ul> <li><strong>Renaissance Theaterworks</strong> closes its season with <em>Honour</em>, a production featuring an impressive cast that includes Brian Mani, Karen Estrada and Laura Gordon. Joanna Murray-Smith's story of marital distress runs March 23-April 15 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800. </li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>Uprooted Theatre</strong> continues its season with the world premiere of Reginald Edmund's <em>Southbridge</em>. Marti Gobel directs this story about a man who has an affair with a widow who ends up dead. Running at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre for one week only, the show closes March 18.<sup> </sup>For ticket reservations, visit <a href="http://www.uprootedmke.com" target="_blank">www.uprootedmke.com</a>. </li> </ul><br />