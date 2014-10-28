Peter Pan at the Wilson Center

It’s not every high school production that has access to a major performing arts venue. Brookfield Central’s High School Theatre Department has the good fortune of being able to stage a show at the luxurious Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts. The show in question is a musical based on James M. Barry’s Peter Pan.

Memorable songs like “I’m Flying, x93 “I Won’t Grow Up, x93 and “Never Never Land, x93 will be performed by actual children in a show that will also feature special effects by stage industry leader Flying by FOY. So in addition to authentic children, the flight featured in the production should be top-notch as well.

Peter Pan runs Nov. 20 - 23 at the Wilson Center on 19805 W. Capitol Drive. For ticket reservations, visit the Wilson Center.