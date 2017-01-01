The Pink Banana Shorts Return

×

Pink Banana’s annual Spring One Act show is a little-known tradition in Milwaukee. Every Spring, the tiny theatre company presents a program featuring a disparate group of shorts featuring some of the most promising new and emerging talent in the city. Last season’s festival featured a short directed by Youngblood Theatre’s Michael Cotey starring, among others, Travis Knight of Uprooted Theatre, who is currently starring in Milwaukee Chamber’s new show. Past collaborators on the shorts include Renaissance Theaterworks and Insurgent Theatre. It’s an interesting opportunity to see a wide sampling of different talents and styles before they emerge into bigger, more prominent productions elsewhere. It's been an honor to have a couple of snorts in previous productions onstge at both the Broadway Theater Center and the Alchemist Theatre. This May, Pink Banana will be presenting its latest selection at the Off-Broadway Theatre.

Sex, Drugs And The American Way runs May 17th through June 6th at the Off-Broadway Theatre. The theme stated in the title should make for some interesting submissions for this year. Pink Banana is currently accepting script submissions for the show. They’re looking for funny, serious or abstract scripts in any style. Submissions can be sent via email to:

submissions@pinkbananatheatre.com

The deadline for submissions is January 15th of 2010.

For more info, visit Pink Banana's Website.