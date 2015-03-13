'Pinkalicious' in Wisconsin Dells

Kids get to be a certain age and they start forming an identity. Evidently doing so involves picking favorites. My oldest daughter’s favorite number is three. I’m sure the fact that the number coincides with her age has nothing to do with this. As much as I want to keep her away from gender stereotypes, she has picked pink as her favorite color. I’m happy that she likes other colors too. Get too much of your favorite things and everything begins to fall out of balance. This is the premise behind Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann’s popular children’s book Pinkalicious.

The book has been popular enough to be adapted for the children’s stage by Frederick Loewe Award-winner John Gregor. It’s a kid-friendly 60-minute musical that finds its latest local production this week at The Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells. The show is directed and choreographed by Buddy Reeder. The kids’ show comes with a carton of milk and a pink cupcake, which couldn’t possibly sound more adorable.

Granted, the 800-seat regional theater off in the Dells is pretty distant, but it sounds like part of a nice weekend out of town. The Palace Theater’s production of Pinkalicious runs March 14-April 12 and June 13-Aug. 29. (Nice to know the show is running for the entire summer tourist season in the Dells.) For specific dates and times as well as ticket reservations, visit dellspalace.com.