Pius XI Stages Phantom

Pius XI returns to the historic Pabst Theatre next month for another huge high school musical show . . . this time they’re tackling The Phantom of the Opera. One of the fun things about this is the fact that the theatre itself was built around the time that the orignal story was set in . . . late 19th/early 20th centuries . . . so much of the atmosphere of the production comes from the theatre itself. They’ve also secured the services of a Las Vegas-based rigging company to work with them on the production’s big chandelier. The theatre’s historic organ is being used in the production. Could be a really interesting mood for the show . . .

Pius XI’s production of Phantom of the Opera runs April 19th- 22nd at the Pabst Theatre. For ticket reservations call the school’s bookstore at 414-290-8151.