Playwriting Workshop with Rob Novak

This weekend Pink Banana announced that it was hosting a playwriting workshop series with Rob Novak. Who is Rob Novak? Evidently he’s met Kermit the Frog as witnessed in the picture accompanying the poster graphic.

A quick search of the internet will reveal who he isn’t. He isn’t TV writer/producer BJ Novak of The Office . He isn’t syndicated columnist Robert Novak as he would have to conduct his classes via seance. Actually there isn’t much info available about playwright/screenwriter Rob Novak online at all.

The copy advertising his classes identify Rob Novak like this: "Robert Novak received his BA in Theatre from the University of California - San Diego and has written for the stage, short film as well as published literature and poetry."

So there you go.

Actually, regardless of what kind of Novak you’re getting with the workshop, it’s an opportunity to learn in group and an opportunity to see a staged reading of his or her completed script at the end of the three-session workshop.

The workshops run Dec. 8, 15 and 29 at the Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. Workshops run from 7 - 9 pm each day. The Dec. 8 workshop is $15. The price for the whole series is $60.

For more information, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.