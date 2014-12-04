Podcast Interview with Liz Shipe and Cory Jefferson Hagen

× Expand Pear Photography

Local actress/playwright Liz Shipe has a new play premiering at the Brumder Mansion this coming weekend. Upon A Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost relates the tale of the immortal force of nature Jack Frost as he tries to convince his similarly immortal family that he really does want to be mortal so that he can share his life with the woman he loves.

A couple of days ago I had a chance to talk to Shipe and Cory Jefferson Hagen (the man who plays Jack Frost.) Here’s the podcast interview recorded the morning of December the 2nd:

×

Upon A Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost runs Dec. 5 - 21 at the Brumder Mansion on 3046 W. Wisconsin Avenue. For ticket reservations and more information, visit milwaukeeentertainmentgroup.com or call 414-388-9104.