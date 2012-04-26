Project Empty Space Looks At Scripts

×

Script Frenzy winds its way down in the next several days . . . it's kind of like National Novel Writing Month for people looking to write plays or screenplays . . . and now is probably as good a time as any to look into the nature of the script itself.

To this end, Project Empty Space is holding a workshop called Picking Up A Script here;s a look at a list of things they're looking to do:

- talk about the playwright's role in the theater

- read some scenes (and do them!) from Pinter to Shakespeare

- apply artistic interpretation to the printed word

- learn a little history

- have a ton of fun

Picking Up A Script is a free, little get together at the Alchemist Theatre. It occurs, (perhaps entirely coincidentally,) the last Sunday of Script Frenzy from Noon to 3pm on Sunday, April 29th. The Alchemist Theatre is located at 2569 South Kinnickinnic Avenue.