A Promising New Show to Debut with The Village Playhouse

The Village Playhouse will be staging an new show next month. The press release describes Tom Zuehlke’s A Comedy In Three Acts as, “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. x93 Why? A Comedy In Three Acts is a one-act mystery/thriller. What kind of a person writes a mystery with a title like that? Sound like it could be interesting if the title is any indicator.

The show is being taken to the Wisconsin State AACTFest in Baraboo. To benefit the entry into that contest, The Village Playhouse will be staging a few performances next month. A Comedy In Three Acts runs Feb. 6 -8 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis. For ticket reservations, click here.