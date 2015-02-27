The Quasimondo to Stage 1970s-based New York Drama

×

Next month, The Quasimondo presents a staging of David Steen’s late 1970s-based drama Avenue A. Having debuted onstage in Hollywood in 1991, it’s something of a retro drama. It’s the story of an ex-con in New York struggling to make sense of the world after being released from prison. Kirk Thomsen directs the production, which will be staged at Quasimnodo’s space on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave.

It’s not long from the opening of the play. Precious little has been announced about it. Claudia Sol will play Rosa...described in the script as the ex-con’s “sweet-but-naive Italian girlfriend. x93 She’s primarily known as a dancer/choreographer so this should be a nice opportunity for her to do something more gritty and dramatic. In her mention of it online, Sol says that this will be her first time acting in English. From her post:

“Glad to be able to work with this amazing physical theater company again. Great cast, great story, great scenic design... You will love it!