A Radio Rosies Holiday Show at Sunset

The Radio Rosies are a retro vocal trio inspired by various sister acts from the early to middle part of the last century. The Andrews Sisters, The Lennon Sisters, Morgan Evans, Elizabeth Novacek, and Catherine Hannah Davis?...well...the Radio Rosies aren’t sisters, but they are dedicated to keeping a sparkling, old style of pop music alive and well. They recently did a show at the Waukesha Civic Theatre complete with a set and remarkably cute and refreshingly simple triplicate costuming. This month they will be appearing at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove as they present Jingle and Jive: A Radio Rosies Holiday Special. Included on the performance will be songs like “Winter Wonderland, x93 “Let It Snow, x93 and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas. x93

The Radio Rosies run Dec. 18 - 20 at the Sunset Playhouse’s Studio Theatre.