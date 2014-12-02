Raven Monique Dockery Cabaret with UPROOTED

× Expand Photo from their Facebook event page

Musical theatre performer Raven Monique Dockery will be featured in December for Uprooted Theatre’s Cabaret series. The singer will perform R&B, Jazz and Christmas songs. She will be accompanied by Jon Wade on keyboard, Paul Westfahl on the drums, Austin Bolden on bass guitar, Greg Flattery on guitar and back up vocals from Peyton Oseth, Erica Brown and Shawn Holmes.

Uprooted’s That SOulful Raven is a one-night-only performance on Monday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Next Act Theatre on 55 S. Water St. A light reception will be held in the lobby at 6:15 p.m. For ticket reservations, visit Next Act online.

