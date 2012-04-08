Reading the Polish Joke

×

David Ives’ work doesn’t get produced nearly often enough. I can remember somewhere in the mist of early memory from some several years ago seeing a fully-staged production of David Ives’ Polish Joke at the Broqadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. It was staged by the late Bialystock and Bloom theatre company . . .

Years later, the play is being staged as a reading by Soulstice Theatre. The really appealing thing about this reading is the male lead. Thom Dillon plays a character trying to figure out life beyond his own cultural stereotypes. Dillon is a really, really good comic actor. He’s got this nice guy presence that will work really well. Others in the cast include Emmitt Morgans, Margaret Casey, Amie Losie, and Aaron Schricker.

Running April 19th – 21st, the reading is a fundraiser for Soulstice Theatre, which only recently moved into a really nice space in St. Francis. Shows start at 7:30 pm. The show takes place at Soulstice’s space on 3770 South Pennsylvania Ave. (It’s just around the corner from the St. Francis Brewery.)For ticket reservations, visit Soulstice online or call 414-481-2800.