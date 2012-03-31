RENT Auditions

×

Doubtlessly one of the biggest contributions of the ‘90’s to the world of popular stage musicals, RENT has maintained a great deal of momentum over the years. The problem with any big-budget staging of the show is the fact that professional Equity stage actors lack the kind of stage presence the show seems to be reaching for. There’s kind of a wild, young scattered feel about the show that a big, professional production seems to be kind of a parody of. One of the reasons it feels like such a bad show is because most productions of it undermine the bohemian inspiration behind it. I’ve never seen done perfectly…but the best production I’d eve seen of this show wasn’t any of the touring Broadway productions, but the Greendale Community Theatre’s staging a few years back.

Racine’s Theatre On Main is staging a production of RENT this summer that has the potential to capture energy more in keeping with the inspiration of the show, just as GCT did a while back. Thre production runs July 12th -29th.

Auditions for the show are Taking place April 15th – 18th. Here’s the info from the press release:

“Auditions for this summer’s production of “Rent” have been scheduled for Sunday, April 15th from 1:00pm-4:00pm and Monday, April 16th from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Callbacks have been set for Wednesday, April 18th at 6:00pm, but will be held only if the director deems it necessary.

Candidates should only plan on attending one of the two audition dates. The director, Tom Weissgerber, is asking that those wishing to audition on Sunday sign up for a one hour time-frame in hopes of eliminating long waiting periods. If you are going to attend Sunday’s audition, please email Sandy at mainstreettheatre@gmail.com with your preferred time-slot: 1:00pm-2:00pm, 2:00pm-3:00pm, or 3:00pm-4:00pm. Please include your name and phone number. If you cannot commit to a specified time period you may still attend the Sunday audition with the understanding that there may be a wait. Monday’s auditions will be an open call - candidates may audition anytime between 6:0pm-9:00pm - you will be taken in the order of your arrival.

Please come with a prepared musical selection of your choice along with the sheet music in the appropriate key. Candidates may perform any song they choose - it does not need to be from “Rent.” Please choose a song that showcases your capabilities to their fullest - a minimum of 10 bars is required. Monologues will be provided at the audition, and will not be available prior to that time.

In an effort to speed up the audition process, please download and print the appropriate audition form (Minor or Adult), and bring it with you pre-completed along with a head shot (if available). If you do not have a head shot, a photo will be taken at auditions for identification purposes. For those who have a resume, please staple it behind the audition sheet and fill out the remainder of the requested information on the audition form. ANY CANDIDATE UNDER THE AGE OF 18 MUST HAVE WRITTEN CONSENT FROM THEIR PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN TO AUDITION. PLEASE BE SURE TO FILL OUT THE “MINORS” AUDITION FORM WHICH INCLUDES THE PARENTAL/GUARDIAN CONSENT.

ALL CONFLICTS OR POTENTIAL CONFLICTS MUST BE WRITTEN ON THE AUDITION SHEET! UNEXCUSED ABSCENCES FROM REHEARSAL WILL NOT BE TOLERATED! ANY CANDITATE WHO IS CAST MUST BE ABLE TO PERFORM IN EVERY SHOW - THERE IS NO DOUBLE-CASTING OF ROLES!

PLEASE PRINT ALL INFORMATION CLEARLY ON THE AUDITION FORM SO WE CAN CONTACT YOU!

Rehearsals will begin on Monday, May 14th and will be held from 6:30pm-8:30pm, Monday-Thursday. Additional days and/or extended rehearsal times will be at the discretion of the director as deemed necessary. “

Any further questions can be directed to Sandy at mainstreettheatre@gmail.com or via phone at 262-853-7628.