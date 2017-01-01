The Rep Opens Two Shows This Weekend

It's about this time that I find myself a bit off schedule and it’s not just the holidays. This time of year, it’s been a while since the last heater opening. The last time I was in a theatre it was a multiplex. This week brings with it a number of new openings. I regret that I most likely will NOT be able to attend the Greendale Community Theatre show opening this week. The big openings in town are both Rep shows. The two Rep shows opening this week make for a bigger contrast than one would usually expect from a single company.

×

Directed by Chicago-based Sean Graney, Yankee Tavern looks like a fun contemporary thriller that mixes drama with comedy and a cast largely made-up of talented Rep actors.

×

The other show the Rep has opening this weekend is at the cabaret. Pearl Bailey: By Request finds Washington DC-based performer Roz White bringing her Pearl Bailey one-woman show to the Stackner to help warm-up some of the coldest nights of the year. White wrote much of the show she’ll be performing with the aid of director Thomas W. Jones II.

Judging from the tracks available on White’s myspace page, she’s got a really smooth voice. Given the right kind of staging, her voice could sound all the more luxurious live without all the glossy-synth glare of highly polished production found on the myspace tracks.

Both Pearl Bailey and Yankee Tavern open this week. Reviews appear in next week’s Shepherd-Express.